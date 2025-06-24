The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
1dEdited

I had one of these. Bought second-hand in 1981 when I turned 17 and went to college.

It actually had good acceleration and I discovered the speedometer pegged out at 110.

It got written-off in a fender-bender in '87 or '88. The backseat could be folded down for more cargo space, but the design didn't allow the seat backs to lie fully flat, so they stuck-up slightly - a minor quirk. I believe the upholstery rivets were an aluminum alloy - they never seemed to be noticeably hot even when the seat-belt buckles were blistering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Retroist and others
Metagrrrl's avatar
Metagrrrl
1d

Can I get a Gremlin gas cap as a belt buckle? It would look real swell with my jeans as I cruise the Ave behind the wheel of my stylish, budget-friendly car.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture