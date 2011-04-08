When I watch older TV shows I am always on the lookout for tech treats. Last night I was watching Three’s Company episode “Furley vs. Furley” (original air date 2/17/82) and right at the start of the show we get a healthy dose of 80s gaming culture as Jack and Janet play some mysterious football game (even though their is no cart is the unit) while Mr. Furley attempts to fix a door in the background. It is a perfect fake gaming moment, complete with fake sound FX and poor joystick holding. It was a real treat, so I thought I would share some shots of the episode.

Janet Dominating…

Janet Wins!!