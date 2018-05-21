David A. Trampier or DAT, put together some of the most iconic roleplaying game art. His fingerprints are all over the early version of the game. Sadly he passed away and before that mysteriously stopped producting the fantasy style art we all loved.

I am constantly looking at his art in the many books I own. When online I find myself saving his work in a folder on my desktop to just look at when I need a pick me up.

Since I know a lot of other fans of DAT are out there, I thought I would share this folder and I will add to it as I scan or find more of it.

Do you have a favorite bit of DAT Art? Is it posted here? If not, tell me which one and I will find it and add it to the gallery.

The Art of David A. Trampier