Aquanauts was hour-long series that focused on the adventures of two Southern California divers, Drake Andrews (Larsen) and Larry Lahr (Slate), who made their living salvaging sunken wrecks.

It only ran from September 14, 1960 to June 7, 1961, so it is not very well known. In fact, I am not even sure how I knew about it. Reruns? Family fan?

Who knows, but when I saw this Aquanauts Underwater Adventure Game for sale at Hake’s Auctions, it sent the memories bubbling back. In all my years of visiting flea markets and garage sales I have never seen this game in the wild and the graphic work on it is very eye-catching. They are killing a shark on the cover!! Take that Stratego!

Unfortunately, the item is no longer for sale and has been removed from the site, but it was a great item to see, even if just briefly. It is also why I love browsing Hake’s regularly.

