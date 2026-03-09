The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micah Kimber's avatar
Micah Kimber
1d

I could cry, this is beautiful. Thank you for writing this and putting in the research. It blew my mind learning that this model disengaged the tape from the heads during FF and RW. I like my little Gemini RW1300 VHS Rewinder a lot, but that is such an important touch. I'll always advocate for the use/acquisition of physical media, but VHS is just particularly special.

I was just talking about aspect ratios the other day with a videographer acquaintance of mine. We were both mooning over 4:3 and how movies like Jurassic Park just don't feel as groundbreaking in a widescreen world. Sometimes "dated" is synonymous with "appropriate," and it just takes a little gratitude to get that.

Reply
Share
Paul Prothero's avatar
Paul Prothero
1d

I don’t recall the brand of my family’s VCR, but we did manage to learn to program it to tape shows to watch later. That led to my favorite feature of the VCR era: the ability to “zap” the annoying commercials. I often long for that ability when all I can do now, in the era of streaming, is to mash the mute button.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture