Ten Second Peep Smores
Today we advance the cause of the culinary arts by taking Smores to the next level. That’s right. You guessed it. Marshmallow Peeps Smores! Here’s how to do it in 3 simple steps!
Step 1
Take one Peep and place him on a graham cracker and two squares of Hershey’s chocolate.
Step 2
Take this happy little fella and put him in the microwave for 10 seconds.
Step 3
Take another graham cracker and apply to top. Smoosh.
That’s it. Easy and delicious! Picture smores with A LOT of extra sugar and you get the idea.
This is going to be a regular Easter tradition here at The Retroist.
Hooray for Peeps!