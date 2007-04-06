Today we advance the cause of the culinary arts by taking Smores to the next level. That’s right. You guessed it. Marshmallow Peeps Smores! Here’s how to do it in 3 simple steps!

Step 1

Take one Peep and place him on a graham cracker and two squares of Hershey’s chocolate.

Step 2

Take this happy little fella and put him in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Step 3

Take another graham cracker and apply to top. Smoosh.

That’s it. Easy and delicious! Picture smores with A LOT of extra sugar and you get the idea.

This is going to be a regular Easter tradition here at The Retroist.

Hooray for Peeps!