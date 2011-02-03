When I was a kid and was not feeling well, my mother would ply me with lemon lime soda. I am not sure why, but it always made me feel better and did not have any caffeine that would keep me awake. Even now when I don’t feel good, I start thinking about that sweet Lemon Lime taste of sodas like 7 up, Bubble Up and my favorite at the time Teem.

Teem was a lemon-lime-flavored soft drink produced by The Pepsi-Cola Company, introduced in 1960, it was Pepsi’s answer to 7 Up. While 1960 is the official launch date, the advertising campaign for Teem began in 1959, with samples being given out at supermarkets.

Despite lingering for two decades, Teem was viewed largely as a failure by the soda industry.

It was discontinued in the United Stated in 1984 and was replaced by Slice starting in 1986. When that failed, its Lemon-Lime soda spot was taken over by Sierra Mist. in foreign markets it would linger widely into the Nineties before dwindling to just a few markets.

Now in the United States Teem only lives on in memories and classic ads and commercials that you can find online.