When I lay in bed at night dreaming of old TV and wishing for shows to be released, I always assumed that these wishes drifted up into the ether and mixed with birthday wishes; coalesced and eventually fell as warm spring rain.

Not anymore though, because at some point in the last decade, Shout Factory must have installed some sort of TV DVD wish catcher and they have been using this technology to rapidly move through the backlog of shows that I have always wanted to see again. This week they released the very awesome and oft-requested adventure show, Tales of the Gold Monkey.

I will not gush about the show more than needed… You can learn more about the show and my high opinion of it in my Tales of the Gold Monkey Podcast.

Now that I got that out of the way let’s talk about the DVD:

In a backwater corner of the South Pacific a young American adventurer and his ragtag group of friends become involved in death defying hi-jinx, transporting people-on-the-run in a well-worn Grumman Goose seaplane. Set in 1938, this series captures the ambiance and character of a mysterious romantic era. Broadcast by ABC in 1982, this series became a massive hit following the success of Indiana Jones’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Fabulous Films proudly present the complete series for your entertainment pleasure, here finally on DVD!

The DVD set which is dedicated to the late great Jeff Mackay has the complete run of the series on it, which is itself is a major accomplishment. But they didn’t stop at a simple episode release, Shout Factory also includes:

The Original Double Length Pilot Episode

Brand New 36 Minute “Making of” Documentary featuring Stephen Collins (Jack Cutter), Caitlin O’Heaney (Sarah Stickney White), writer-producer Tom Greene and Harvey Laidman (one of the directors for the series).

Audio commentaries

Photo gallery

Series synopsis and biographies

Character Sarah Stickney White’s original costume gallery

Artifacts gallery

24-page collector’s booklet

All of it gravy on a great show that was killed well before it should have been. Now though, thanks to Shout Factory, the Tales can be told again and again. So if you want to watch some quality adventure TV this summer, drop by and pick up a copy from Shout Factory today.

Tales of the Gold Monkey: The Complete Series [@] Amazon