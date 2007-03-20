When we last left our hero he had hit the Hostess thrift outlets and couldn’t find any Chocodiles. His emails to IBC weren’t answered. He was so desperate he had begun sprinkling Quick on his breakfast Twinkies. Of course when things look their darkest a beam of light cuts through the fog. That beam of light was Hometown Treats DOT COM.

I had gone their earlier and did a search on Chocodiles. Nothing.

I decided to browse by region and when I hit the midwest. Pow! Chocodiles! Before you could say, “It’s been a while…”. I had ordered two boxes.

Over a week passed and I got a confusing confirmation e-mail. A week after that a dented, damaged and torn box was delivered via UPS.

The UPS folks must have wanted to try a delicious creme-filled Chocodile, but they were repulsed by Hometown Treats strategic use of tape to keep the box closed. I ripped the box open and took inventory. It was disappointing.

16 Chocodiles. 5 Smooshed

2 very damaged boxes.

Well, beggars can’t be choosers, but I still sent an angry email to the Hometown Treats folks. As of this writing, I still haven’t gotten a response.

Enough of the bad. Let’s get to the eating. I ate the busted chocs first. Although I could have sucked them through a straw, I still enjoyed them. For good measure, I ate one that was not damaged. You can see that one pictured in the gallery below.

Enjoy the Chocodile Gallery

While I was disappointed with the shipping damage and lack of communication, it was still great to get my hands of a snack cake that I like so much.