If you liked Strawberry flavored cereals, it was slim pickings outside of the Halloween season with no Frankenberry on the shelves. That is why when Strawberry Shortcake cereal came out I did something almost unheard of my in my young world, I stepped over traditional gender buying lines and ate this cereal by the boxful.

It was fragrant and berrylicious and turned the milk pink. Did this make me an object of ridicule? You bet it did. But we strawberry cereal lovers have always needed to endure the scorn of a world that only accepts us a few months a year. I miss you Shortcake.

The release of Strawberry Shortcake Cereal was a cereal milestone. Conceived through a partnership between General Mills and Kenner, who had a license through American Greeting Corporation, it has the distinction of being the first of the eighties trends to be immortalized in cereal form. It was also a big hit among cereal eaters and was soon joined on the cereal shelves by many others.

In 1983, a 12 oz box of Strawberry Shortcake Cereal cost $1.69.

What did Strawberry Shortcake Cereal taste like? It was a very sweet strawberry flavored cereal with the shape and texture of Kix. So a very winning combination. That tasted even better when served in a Strawbetter Shortcake Cereal bowl.

While that alone should win you over to Strawberry Shortcake Cereal, it was the character and her charmingly illustrated box that originally roped me into buying a box.

I don’t think we will ever see Strawberry Shortcake Cereal on the shelves anytime soon, but if we do, you will need to get in line behind me. Because I plan on loading up on this berry delicious cereal masterpiece.

Watch this Strawberry Shortcake Cereal Commercial