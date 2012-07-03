Below is a just a scene from my upcoming short autobiographical film, The Retroist Goes to the Beach. Enjoy.

EXT. SUNNY BEACH – DAY

It is warm summer day at the Jersey Shore. The Retroist and his girlfriend Tanya Roberts are frolicking.

The Retroist is wearing a one piece and Tanya is dressed like Kiri in “The Beastmaster.”

The Retroist

Wow, Kiri, I mean Tanya, I am having a great time here at lovely Sandy Hook.

Tanya

Me too The Retroist. I have never had so much fun. Now lets enjoy our Fried Chicken Picnic.

They sit down and start eating a bucket of fried chicken on a red checkered blanket. It looks very crispy. I am not sure, but it might be extra crispy and not original recipe.

Enter Big Tom Hill — He is named for a Hill but is as big as a Mountain.

Big Tom Hill

Hey Tanya. How you doing? I am Big Tom Hill and I want to enjoy your chicken.

The Retroist

(whining)But this is our chicken feast!

Big Tom Hill

Ha! Settle down Little man. You look warm. How about you take a swim?

Big Tom picks up The Retroist and throws him out beyond the sandbar. Big Tom takes a seat next to Tanya on the blanket. His muscles glow and ripple.

Tanya

Thanks Big Tom. Looking at that pip squeak made it difficult to eat.

Big Tom Hill

I understand. Weakness is an appetite suppressant. Now prepare for a feast.

He starts flexing and Tanya swoons. They feast.

The Retroist can be seen in the background being eaten by sharks.

Fade to Black

This is a friendly reminder that summer is almost over, but you still have a few weeks to drop the flab and pack on the muscle. Don’t end up like The Retroist — Subscribe to the Charles Atlas Program and you can see results in just 2 weeks.