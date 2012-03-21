Released on the PC in March of 1997 and on the Gameboy two years later, Star Wars: Yoda Stories is one of the most maligned of the Star Wars game titles. That is probably because, unlike many other gaming titles, Yoda Stories has no central plot or definitive goal. Instead, it is a collection of mini-games where the player, controlling Luke Skywalker has to complete an objective like rescuing someone or obtaining an object.

Each game starts with Luke arriving at Dagobah in an X-Wing. If the player is still a rookie, R2-D2 can be picked up, and dropped anytime for hints. After being found, Yoda gives Luke an assignment and an objective that Luke will be required to complete. Each game world is composed of 100 screens, but the number of active screens can be set in the options menu. To progress in the game, the player must make errands, such as finding a key, or an object, until he reaches the final puzzle.

When I picked it up, I was hoping it would be like Legend of Zelda, but with Star Wars. I quickly realized it was not. An although I was disappointed, after a few rounds of playing I did not have too many complaints, it was not a deep game, but like solitaire it was a fun little distraction. Plus I really liked the sound and music. Great late 90s fun.