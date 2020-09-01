Sean Cusson aka Computronic is a musician and visual artist who has taken an interesting approach to celebrate the pop culture of the Eighties. He writes and creates soundtracks to movies of that decade that never existed.

I have seen other people attempt Ghost Soundtracks to films that never existed, but they usually just skim the surface. Computronic digs deep, casting people in the roles and using audio from these actors to add legitimacy to the recording. Each track also includes direction to the scene that would have been in the movie. For example from the album, Even The Score, the title track includes the following scene description.

Rick’s last day as a high school Senior. He’s watching the clock tick away the final minutes. The bell rings! Rick races down the hall, grabs his ten-speed, and heads to his job at Lou’s Arcade. While working, he meets a new girl in town, Sam Bennett, and can’t keep his mind off of her.

It’s a remarkable bit of creativity and a clever way to get people more invested in the story.

So far two full move soundtracks have been released. 2017’s Even the Score which is the story of Rick Donald. After being beaten at the arcade at his best game, he learns that the arcade he works at is being sold. So he enters the Megacade arcade tournament to try and win back his pride and the cash prize that will let him buy the arcade.

The next album, which was just released is a sorta sequel to Even the Score called Lost and Found. In this soundtrack, we are introduced to Lenny, an alien searching for his wife on Earth. He is joined in his search by Tommy Skors, the defeated arcade champion from Even The Score.

The amount of work put into these is remarkable and the listening experience is rewarding. So drop by Computronic’s Bandcamp page and give his work a listen. If you like what you hear, why not purchase his work. It’s a great way to demonstrate your appreciation and is the best way to ensure that these two films become a trilogy.