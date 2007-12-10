I have a video iPod that I use almost 12 hours/day. I am completely addicted to watching old TV shows when waiting for the train, ordering a bagel, sitting in a meeting at work, standing in the line to collect unemployment. The iPod is the Sony Walkman of our times.

What is a Sony Walkman you ask?

Well, you might find this hard to believe, but just a few short years ago, the Sony Walkman was the greatest thing since sliced bread. Released in July of 1979, they took a few years to hit my neck of the woods.

I remember when they did though. The upwardly mobile kids at my school showed up with these headphones that I had never seen before. I found it astonishing that such a “little” box could play so much music and was in awe. Naturally, I ran home and begged my Mother to get me one.

I did get one, like 8 years later, when everyone was using these new things called CDs. I am still waiting to get a player for one of those.

Fingers crossed for my birthday next year.

Now of course it all seems silly. My iPod can hold the equivalent of a 1000+ Walkmans without batting an eye. Still, without the Walkman, I am not so sure the iPod would have come around. Because of this, I would like to take a look backward at this bellwether in portable entertainment and say, “Walkman – We salute you!”

Watch this 1981 commercial for the Sony Walkman