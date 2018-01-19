In 1983 Rice Krispies ran a promo for a 7 inch record full of their classic jingles, their Snap Crackle Pop Tunes. Getting it was simple, you would cut out UPC codes and send them shipping money and 6-8 weeks later your record would arrive.

I wanted this album, but it was a problematic proposition for me. I can’t remember, but I think you needed more than one UPC code. My family only bought so much breakfast cereal per month, which meant I needed to keep my young brain focused on this reward for multiple months. Which was even harder in 1983, when new cereals would sweep into stores and be gone almost every month.

Somehow I persevered and sent away for the record and was not disappointed. It had all of Snap Crackle Pop best jingles and I pretty much wore the record and my family’s patience out listening to it over and over on the main stereo of our home.

Most of my record collection is gone now, but I was happy to find multiple people’s uploads of the record online.

Listen to the Snap Crackle Pop Tunes Record Online

The album has six track in total. They are:

Side 1:

1. Snap! Crackle! Pop! Rice Krispies

2. Wakin’ Up

3. Snap! Crackle! Pop! Medley

Side 2:

1. Rock & Roll

2. Western

3. New Wave

Side one pretty much captures the history of the Rice Krispies jingles up to the point this record was released. Track 1 is the famous jingle from the 60s and Tracks 2 and 3 represent the 70s and 80s respectively.

The flipside is where this album really shines. It contains genre specific jingles. It is here where I spent most of my time. The new wave track, which I know sounds campy, was all I would listen to for a month straight after getting this album.

If you do not own a copy of the album, but have a record player, it is pretty easy to find a copy online. It is very affordable with copies going for under 5 bucks.

Be aware when shopping around that Rice Krispies also released actual pop songs singles starting in 1984. So read the label carefully when making your purchase.