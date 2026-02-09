The Retroist

David Perlmutter
2dEdited

Goodness gracious- another soda brand I never heard of before. Obviously this didn't make it into the Canadian market, although I do remember the rival Sunkist version being sold there as C Plus.

...and now Coke has retired Minute Maid, so its seems fruit juice has lost its appeal, in or not in soda form.

jason
2d

There was also Slice Red. I don't remember ever trying it, but it was around long enough to have two different can designs (check ebay)

