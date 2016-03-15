If you have not seen or heard of the Sixties toy “Sixfinger”, you are in for a real treat. It is a toy finger that does very un-fingery stuff like a substitute for a pen or a can be a finger signal thing or shoot finger bullets, bombs, and messages. The Sixfinger does it all.

Oddly enough, all the additional things it does are fairly normal when compared to the fact that this is a TOY FINGER.

It is just so weird and thankfully the epic commercial for it is just as unusual. Actually, I take that back, it is perhaps stranger than the Sixfinger (especially the narration).

At the end you will be wondering, “how did I ever get along with five?”

Sixfinger was made by Deluxe Reading, which was a toy manufacturer based in Elizabeth, NJ. It produced toys under several brand names including: Deluxe Topper, Deluxe Toy Creations, Deluxe Reading, Topper Corp, Topper Toy Group, and Topper Toys.

Random fact: Deluxe Reading was the first company to manufacture Sesame Street dolls officially licensed by Children’s Television Workshop and they did so until 1973.