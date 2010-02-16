Xonox is a pretty interesting maker of Atari 2600 games. With games like Tomarc, Chuck Norris Superkicks and Ghost Manor they show that they are willing to take chances and push what could be done on the Atari 2600 and Sir Lancelot is no exception. The game puts you in the role of the Arthurian bad-ass Sir Lancelot, who has found himself a winged horse to use in his war against the pixelated dragons of England.

Gameplay is pretty good. It is similar to Joust, but with a much more open field of attack. Instead of hitting your enemies from above, you need to actually hit them head on with your lance. I found that the collision is pretty forgiving, so if you are facing in nearly the correct direction, you should be able to take down your enemy. Take them down, and you will go to phase 2 of the game, which is in effect a boss battle against a “giant” dragon. Defeat the dragon over the twinkling lava, and you go back to the normal play mode and repeat.

The graphics in the game are decent and everything looks like what it is supposed to, which is nice by Atari 2600 standards. Sound is simple but effective. It would have been nice to have some musical cues, but the flapping and monster sounds are good enough.

Sire Lancelot is a pretty good game. A surprisingly good Joust port, it does get repetitive after a few hours. Overall, I give it 3 out of 5 stars.