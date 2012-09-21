The McDonald’s Menu Song was an instant-win promotion created as part of an advertising campaign for McDonald’s. It ran from 1988 to early 1989.

This is how the promotion worked. Listen to the album, and if it played all the way through, without the singers making an error, you win! The song, which was composed and narrated by Gary Fry, was a remake of Reunion’s 1974 hit single Life Is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me). To reduce costs and make them easier to handle, the song was distributed on flexi-discs. The lyrics of the original song were redone to include all of the items from the McDonald’s menu.

I got my album in the mail and played it over and over again. Albums were on their way out and just loved anything that allowed me to take advantage of my family’s Hi-Fi. I was fascinated with this thing as a kid and really wanted to win a million dollars.

So I listened to it way more often then I should have. I am not sure if I thought it would play a different song if I kept listening, but I kept at it. As a consequence of all those replays, I learned all the words.

Do you know the Lyrics? Well, it is time to sing along. Click play on the player and enjoy.

Don’t know the lyrics to the McDonald’s Menu Song? Well here they are

Big Mac, Mc DLT, a Quarter-Pounder with some cheese, Filet-O-Fish, a hamburger, a cheeseburger, a Happy Meal.

McNuggets, tasty golden french fries, regular or larger size, and salads: chef salad or garden, or a chicken salad oriental.

Big Big Breakfast, Egg McMuffin, hot hot cakes, and sausage. Maybe biscuits, bacon, egg and cheese, a sausage, danish, hash browns too.

And for dessert hot apple pies, and sundaes three varieties, a soft-serve cone, three kinds of shakes, and chocolatey chip cookies.

And to drink a Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and orange drink, A Sprite and coffee, decaf too, A lowfat milk, also an orange juice.

I love McDonald’s, good time great taste, and I get this all at one place.