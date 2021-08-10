I am happy to announce the episodes that will be a part of Season 14 of the Retroist Podcast. This took forever to figure out what I was going to cover. Too many subjects and never enough time.

This list is tentative and not in the right order, but here are some of the episodes you should be hearing this season on the show. One thing I know is that episodes 1-3 will be about GI Joe. This will be my first “series” of podcasts. I hope you enjoy them.

Atari Lynx

Love Boat

Mappy

CED

GI Joe (Toys)

GI Joe (Comics)

GI Joe (Animated Series)

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

The Wizard

Automan

The Net

Emergency!

Memories Special II

I hope you are excited to hear them, they have been fun to try and put together.

Here is the audio version of this announcement:

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

[Listen to the Retroist Podcast on Spotify]

If you don’t see an episode you want to hear, remember to share that with me.

If you want extra Retroist episodes and bonus tracks, make sure you check out the Retroist Patreon.