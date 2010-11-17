Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series on DVD
I am a Scooby Fan and for my money, there is/was no Scooby series that is better than Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Because of that, I was patiently waiting to pick up a copy of the entire series on DVD, that would give me every episode of the entire series, while at the same time giving me a decent amount of extras. I am so glad I waited for the release of the entire series, because not only is it filled with extras, but it also comes in the coolest package possible. The Mystery Machine!
Not only great looking on the shelf, but open it up and you get 8 entertainment-packed discs.
The first 7 discs contain all 25 episodes of the series plus the 16 episodes produced in 1978 which aired as part of The Scooby-Doo Show. These episodes are:
Season 1
1. What a Night for A Knight
2. A Clue for Scooby-Doo
3. Hassle in the Castle
4. Mine Your Own Business
5. Decoy for a Dogknapper
6. What the Hex is Going On?
7. Never Ape an Ape Man
8. Foul Play in Funland
9. The Backstage Rage
10. Bedlam in the Bigtop
11. A Gaggle of Galloping Ghosts
12. Scooby-Doo and a Mummy Too!
13. Which Witch is Which?
14. Spooky Space Kook
15. Go Away Ghost Ship
16. A Night of Fright is No Delight
17. That’s Snow Ghost
Season 2
18. Nowhere to Hyde
19. Mystery Mask Mix-Up
20. Jeepers It’s the Creeper
21. Scooby’s Night with a Frozen Fright
22. The Haunted House Hang-Up
23. A Tiki Scare is No Fair
24. Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Werewolf?
25. Don’t Fool with a Phantom
Season 3
26. Watch Out the Willawaw!
27. A Creepy Tangle in the Bermuda Triangle
28. A Scary Night with a Snow Beast Fright
29. To Switch a Witch
30. The Tar Monster
31. A Highland Fling with a Monstrous Thing
32. The Creepy Case of Old Iron Face
33. Jeeper’s, It’s the Jaguar
34. Make A Beeline Away From That Feline
35. The Creepy Creature of Vulture’s Claw
36. The Diabolical Disc Demon
37. Scooby’s Chinese Fortune Kooky Caper
38. A Menace in Venice
39. Don’t Go Near the Fortress of Fear
40. The Warlock of Wimbledon
41. The Beast is Awake at Bottomless Lake
The set also contains a host of extras including 3 featurettes unique to this set:
* Scooby-Doo’s Ultimate Fans Featurette
* Get the Picture: How to draw Scooby and the gang
* Funky Fashions
* Music Video: America Loves Scooby-Doo
* Scooby-Doo Street Smarts
* Scooby Challenge Trivia
* Hannah Barbera from H to B
* Scooby-Doo The Whole World Loves You Featurette
* The Eerie Mystery of the Scooby-Doo History Featurette
* The Scooby-Doo Gang, In Their Own Words Featurette
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series is a must-own for Scooby fans. This is one of those rare DVD sets that are not only chock full of extras but also looks great on the shelf. Pick one up for yourself today or order one for the Scooby (or Shaggy) fan in yourself for this holiday season.
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series on DVD [@] Amazon