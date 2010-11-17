I am a Scooby Fan and for my money, there is/was no Scooby series that is better than Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Because of that, I was patiently waiting to pick up a copy of the entire series on DVD, that would give me every episode of the entire series, while at the same time giving me a decent amount of extras. I am so glad I waited for the release of the entire series, because not only is it filled with extras, but it also comes in the coolest package possible. The Mystery Machine!

Not only great looking on the shelf, but open it up and you get 8 entertainment-packed discs.

The first 7 discs contain all 25 episodes of the series plus the 16 episodes produced in 1978 which aired as part of The Scooby-Doo Show. These episodes are:

Season 1

1. What a Night for A Knight

2. A Clue for Scooby-Doo

3. Hassle in the Castle

4. Mine Your Own Business

5. Decoy for a Dogknapper

6. What the Hex is Going On?

7. Never Ape an Ape Man

8. Foul Play in Funland

9. The Backstage Rage

10. Bedlam in the Bigtop

11. A Gaggle of Galloping Ghosts

12. Scooby-Doo and a Mummy Too!

13. Which Witch is Which?

14. Spooky Space Kook

15. Go Away Ghost Ship

16. A Night of Fright is No Delight

17. That’s Snow Ghost

Season 2

18. Nowhere to Hyde

19. Mystery Mask Mix-Up

20. Jeepers It’s the Creeper

21. Scooby’s Night with a Frozen Fright

22. The Haunted House Hang-Up

23. A Tiki Scare is No Fair

24. Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Werewolf?

25. Don’t Fool with a Phantom

Season 3

26. Watch Out the Willawaw!

27. A Creepy Tangle in the Bermuda Triangle

28. A Scary Night with a Snow Beast Fright

29. To Switch a Witch

30. The Tar Monster

31. A Highland Fling with a Monstrous Thing

32. The Creepy Case of Old Iron Face

33. Jeeper’s, It’s the Jaguar

34. Make A Beeline Away From That Feline

35. The Creepy Creature of Vulture’s Claw

36. The Diabolical Disc Demon

37. Scooby’s Chinese Fortune Kooky Caper

38. A Menace in Venice

39. Don’t Go Near the Fortress of Fear

40. The Warlock of Wimbledon

41. The Beast is Awake at Bottomless Lake

The set also contains a host of extras including 3 featurettes unique to this set:

* Scooby-Doo’s Ultimate Fans Featurette

* Get the Picture: How to draw Scooby and the gang

* Funky Fashions

* Music Video: America Loves Scooby-Doo

* Scooby-Doo Street Smarts

* Scooby Challenge Trivia

* Hannah Barbera from H to B

* Scooby-Doo The Whole World Loves You Featurette

* The Eerie Mystery of the Scooby-Doo History Featurette

* The Scooby-Doo Gang, In Their Own Words Featurette

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series is a must-own for Scooby fans. This is one of those rare DVD sets that are not only chock full of extras but also looks great on the shelf. Pick one up for yourself today or order one for the Scooby (or Shaggy) fan in yourself for this holiday season.

