The U-FLY-IT set certainly seems to stir a lot of memories in kids lucky to own one. I was lucky enough to own a another toy in the Schaper capital letter, U-DO-IT series, the U-DRIVE-IT. While not quite as exciting as the sorta airborne U-FLY-IT, I thought my hand me down U-DRIVE-IT was the cat’s meow. It was certainly the closest think I would get to the driving simulator pre-Atari.

The system was wonderfully simple, you drove a car on a physical set, steering it on a twisting set of roads.

Want to see it in action? Well luckily for us Toy King Wonder has put together a video demonstrating his working U-DRIVE-IT. Watch it and before you know it, U-WANT-IT.

Schaper U-DRIVE-IT sets can still be found in relatively good condition for under $40. So if it was a childhood toy, it is pretty affordable to reclaim your past.

Schaper extended the U-DRIVE-It line beyond the driving set to very early remote control vehicles that included an ATV and a Max Machine. They also made a playset where you could drive a motorcyle.

For those who might have remembered seeing this on TV as a kid, here is an original commercial for this classic toy.