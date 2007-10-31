Hostess Snowballs seem a natural fit as a Christmas snack. It’s perfect, but when X-mas rolls around no snowball can be found hanging from a tree or melting at the bottom of a stocking. It seems almost a crime that Hostess has not pushed a hard to get that association to stick.

They have done a pretty good job on Halloween because in October Snowballs morph into GloBalls and boy are they creepy. Check out this orange beauty. They are also available in Frankenstein Neon green, but I think the orange is much more festive.

Warning: You may want to wear shades…

Wow. Filled with scream filling? I wonder when I cut it open will it bleed? Only one way to find out.Time to put this treat on the slab and cut it open.

The screaming was not as loud as you would think. And the scream filling? Look like cream filling. Bah!

Now for something very sinister. A Halloween treat with a sell-by date that is five days before Halloween!