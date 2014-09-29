When I first started watching, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I thought the creator of the show and the guy who plays Mac, Rob McElhenney, looked really familiar. I looked him up online then and saw he had a few credits, but none of them seemed familiar. It took until just last week for me to find out where I saw him. It was this mid-1990s anti-smoking PSA where he plays a too cool for anything teenager who almost can’t be bothered talking to the camera.

The part I remember so much is when he tells his friend to wait for him. His delivery of it seemed like something I had heard a million times when I was a teenager in high school.