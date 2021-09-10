Retroist Zaxxon Podcast
I am not surprised when Zaxxon won the last round of voting for Supporter Podcast. People love video games and Zaxxon is a video game worthy of a podcast.
My story at the front of the show is about my first exposure to Zaxxon. How it came to my town and the learning built into having a video game community that played publicly. We learned a lot from each other.
Then I moved onto the game itself. I discuss how it was made and the companies behind it. After that, I go into gameplay, form factor, the board game, advertising, sequels, and ports. Those ports are fascinating in how they led to some interesting legal issues.
Zaxxon is a tough game to master but it is worth the effort to do so. It was a winning combination of new technology and evolution on a theme that propelled to arcade hall of fame territory.
Show Notes
This is the fourth of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
I have also been released lots of scans and audio bonus tracks with other episodes, this is the third full episode that was chosen by voting.
Voting will start up soon for the next Supporter Episode. This vote should be a tough one.
I had made an attempt to do this episode years ago but it didn’t turn out great. So I sent it to my podcast graveyard.
I had more about playing the game down the shore in my story but cut it out to focus on playing near my home.
I cut out the technical overview. I am never all that happy with how those turn out and not sure how well-received older ones have been. I have heard mixed things.
I cut out a bunch about isometric stuff that just didn’t work non-visually.
I did some readings from manuals that I cut out.
The story of the ports could be a movie. Its maybe the most intersting and off video game licensing story I have heard.
I had some more audio but dropped two. Not sure why but I love audio extras during video game episodes. Takes me back to my youth.
Strategy section removed, it was only about a minute but it wasn’t all that useful.
Music as always is by Peachy. Normal stuff below the story, outro and theme song.