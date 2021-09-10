I am not surprised when Zaxxon won the last round of voting for Supporter Podcast. People love video games and Zaxxon is a video game worthy of a podcast.

My story at the front of the show is about my first exposure to Zaxxon. How it came to my town and the learning built into having a video game community that played publicly. We learned a lot from each other.

Then I moved onto the game itself. I discuss how it was made and the companies behind it. After that, I go into gameplay, form factor, the board game, advertising, sequels, and ports. Those ports are fascinating in how they led to some interesting legal issues.

Zaxxon is a tough game to master but it is worth the effort to do so. It was a winning combination of new technology and evolution on a theme that propelled to arcade hall of fame territory.

