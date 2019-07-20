Over the last year, I have found myself writing less often on the Retroist. Which is odd, since I started the site as an outlet for my passion for nostalgia.

I still enjoy it as a subject, but my relationship with the site changed over time.

What started as a personal project, turned into a group blog for many people. Some have stayed with it for years, others come and go. During this time, I have turned more into an editor and webmaster. Often engaging on social media and keeping the lights on at the site.

Unfortunately, I have found this role ultimately unrewarding.

I determined this about two years ago, but old habits die hard. So I kept at it until last month.

It was at that point when I decided I couldn’t keep doing things the same way moving forward. If I wanted to produce materials I enjoyed for both the blog and the podcast, I need to re-establish my relationship with them.

It is unclear what this means in the short term. I guess it means figuring out what I want to do with the site. In the long run though it means I will rely less on people who are not me to provide content for the site.

You will still probably see stuff from time to time from veterans, but that will be it.

Vic Sage is still here and is following his passion to produce podcasts. He is hard at work and you can follow each of them individually or check him out here on the site under Sagecasts. Vic has FIVE active podcasts and will probably add a sixth soon. He is a prolific podcaster and worthy of your attention.

Thanks to everyone who continues to follow along with what I am doing here. It has been going strong for over a decade now. Until last year, I never thought I could see it ending, but I realize now if I want to ensure that, I need to make the Retroist into a site that I don’t want to end.

If you want to stay in touch with me in the meantime. I will be checking comments for this post. You can also email me or join me on Discord.

Hopefully you will be hearing from me soon.