I was surprised that the Speak & Spell won the Members Only episode voting. It was a topic I was very interested in but didn’t expect other people to be so interested. Especially over the other topics I posted.

I start the show talking about how I chose to play with a Speak & Spell over other available video games and the trouble it caused me. It was an important lesson for me about the differing levels of responsibility I was capable of handling.

Then I moved onto the topic of the show, the Speak & Spell. I discuss the people and the technology that make it, its companion products, its evolution, appearance in pop culture, efficacy as a learning tool, and much more.

They still make the Speak & Spell and they are a lot of fun. But if you do pick up a new one, be aware that if it feels or sounds different than what you remember, it is.

