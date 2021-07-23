Retroist Speak & Spell Podcast
I was surprised that the Speak & Spell won the Members Only episode voting. It was a topic I was very interested in but didn’t expect other people to be so interested. Especially over the other topics I posted.
I start the show talking about how I chose to play with a Speak & Spell over other available video games and the trouble it caused me. It was an important lesson for me about the differing levels of responsibility I was capable of handling.
Then I moved onto the topic of the show, the Speak & Spell. I discuss the people and the technology that make it, its companion products, its evolution, appearance in pop culture, efficacy as a learning tool, and much more.
They still make the Speak & Spell and they are a lot of fun. But if you do pick up a new one, be aware that if it feels or sounds different than what you remember, it is.
Show Notes
This is the third of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
I have also been released lots of scans and audio bonus tracks with other episodes, this is the second full episode that was chosen by voting.
Voting will start up soon for the next Support Episode.
The story I tell was 2 minutes longer even after editing. That was way too long. I didn’t go into all the places I stole batteries from in my own house and my tangent about the Intellivision.
I had more information about E.T. and played a little audio from the film that I removed. The info was marginal and audio didn’t work on its own.
Had another commercial that mentioned the price of a Speak & Spell that was on sale. Cut it out.
My tangent about designing something that needed a tool to remove a cartridge being terrible was cut.
I played some Circuit Bending music that I removed. Also some more quotes about the philosphy behind Circuit Bending.
“Theory True World” – Wow
I recorded myself playing with the Speak & Spell. It was fun but I think it went on a little too long. I tried editing it down, but it didn’t work. I might revisit that idea as an Extra.
The Speak & Read really impressed me upon revisiting. Removed some gushing about it.
I removed almost a minute about Feinberg.
I had more discussion about the Speak & Spell as a learning tool. It was repetitive.
I enjoy reading the names of the various cartridges. The use of cartridges impressed me more the more I thought about them and I had about a minute where I talk about the Speak & Spell should be honored just for that. Cut it out.
I had a lot of outtakes to use at the end of the show. The bit of audio you hear that sounds like clicking was a complete mystery to me. It was just in the middle of the show. I thought it was interesting that I used it along wih my batteries flub.
I edited a good amount of the show, but it is still over 34 minutes long. My shows continue to get get longer.
Music as always is by Peachy. Normal stuff below the story, outro and theme song.
Someone asked me about these commercial bumbers last month and I thought I would mention here. I made those myself using just tones from the Atari. I did it so long ago, I don’t remember what tools I used.