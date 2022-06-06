Welcome to the newest Supporter Episode of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the eighties teen romantic comedy classic, Sixteen Candles.

I start the show talking about my local movie theater and how things changed when it started to be replaced with larger theaters. It was sad, but also great, since you could hang out in the theater all day and no one seemed to care. That is how I got to watch films like Sixteen Candles multiple times.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, casting, reception, controversies and much more. I also play some fun retro audio that I enjoyed selecting (Of course, I wanted to add a lot more.)

Sixteen Candles is a wonderful snapshot of its time. It is filled with great actors who are all bring their A-game. You should check it out.

This is a Supporter Episode of the Retroist Podcast to get access to the show, you will need to be a Supporter of the show at Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page and get access to this member-only episode along with every other one I have released so far.

Production Notes

A brand new member-only episode. Been wanting to tackle this episode for a while.

I talked a bit more about locations that I cut out. Only about a minute.

Removed some stuff about Hughes. Also, some stuff about the relationship between Hughes and the teens he worked with. Not sure what to say about it. It just seemed odd.

Cut down the stuff on the cast. It is huge, and eventually just went with a summary. I also had some pronunciation issues.

Removed stuff about Hall and Ringwald. They have given a lot of interviews over the years, so I had more quotes.

Cut down the summary by about 45 seconds. Mostly explaining characters more than needed.

Had found some production details about filming that I had mentioned, but listening back, they added nothing.

I would love to see a version of this film with mid-eighties Viggo Mortensen in it.

Two bits of retro audio in this one. Originally was four. The raisins one, if you couldn’t figure it out, has Ringwald in it. I miss movie tv commercials like the one I play. I had another promo for the movie and a Hall segment from SNL.

See VisionQuest.

I touch on controversies in this film. Not something I often do, but I think about the weirdness in this film a lot. Especially the stuff with Caroline and Dong. I try to not judge products by the standards of today, but reading reviews at the time, people noticed. So I kept it in. If you have never seen the film or lived through the time, most people had zero issue with anything in this film (which is why it was so popular). This stuff aside, the film just has so many good things in it that is holds up decently.

I removed some music around the time of the sountrack discussion.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.