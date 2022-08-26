Welcome to the newest supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast. This episode is all about the wonderful, but often over-looked sci-fi detective series, Riptide. It was a show with some serious talent behind it, and while it could be light and formulaic, it also tried out some new things you weren’t seeing on other shows.

I didn’t think much about its Science Fiction elements as a kid, but watching it now, you can see how future-forward it was. Giving the characters technology that doesn’t even exist today.

I start off the show talking about my love of robots. Then I move onto the show itself. I talk about the cast, the people behind the camera, the vehicles, the music, the Roboz, and much more. metagirl is back with a top 5 list. I hope you enjoy the show.

This show is only available to supporters over on Patreon

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

Newest Supporter episode.

I was surprised but happy to get to do this episode after Patreon Members chose it in voting.

Stephen J. Cannell Television Productions A History of All Series and Pilots is a great book to read if you like TV from this period.

I had some more cast info, but cut it out.

Removed some stuff about the vehicles.

I wanted to put more in about Roboz, but I really couldn’t find anything all that interesting besides what I put into it.

This show is so much fun to watch. Its 3 season and they go by very fast.

Thanks to metagrrrl for another great top 5 list.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track during the closing credits of the show.

Here is an ad for the Riptide Detective Agency:

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.