Retroist Pizza Hut Commercials Podcast
Over the years I have done a few “Commercial Specials” as a podcast. They feature commercials with a little bit of intro and discussion. People really seem to enjoy them. So while I was working on the recent Pizza Hut podcast I decided to do one as a Supporter Only shows for Retroist Patreon Supporters.
I begin the show by talking about how difficult it must have been for my Mom dealing with a kid who wanted everything that they say in every commercial on TV. Then I move onto the commercials.
I start off with the first commercial for Pizza Hut, “Put Put to Pizza Hut.” After that things move forward mostly chronologically, although I do also group by commercial type around giveaways and the holiday season.
I enjoy old advertisements and I hope you do as well.
Show Notes
This is the second of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
I have also been released lots of scans and audio bonus tracks with other episodes, but this is a full episode and the first one that didn’t involve voting.
The next Supporter-only episode will be about Misfits of Science.
I cleaned up the audio on the commercials to the best of my ability. They should be much clearer than what you find online currently. Sadly I can only improve them so much based on what I have at the start.
I used to think that the ET glasses were the best thing Pizza Hut gave away. Now I am all in on the Bag Bag.
The Pizza Hut Pizza to go jingle is burned into my brain. Especially the Christmas version. That is strong advertising.
Thanks to Vinvectrex who encouraged a return to this format.