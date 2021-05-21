Over the years I have done a few “Commercial Specials” as a podcast. They feature commercials with a little bit of intro and discussion. People really seem to enjoy them. So while I was working on the recent Pizza Hut podcast I decided to do one as a Supporter Only shows for Retroist Patreon Supporters.

I begin the show by talking about how difficult it must have been for my Mom dealing with a kid who wanted everything that they say in every commercial on TV. Then I move onto the commercials.

I start off with the first commercial for Pizza Hut, “Put Put to Pizza Hut.” After that things move forward mostly chronologically, although I do also group by commercial type around giveaways and the holiday season.

I enjoy old advertisements and I hope you do as well.

This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.

Show Notes