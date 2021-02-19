Retroist McDonald’s Roast Beef Sandwich Podcast
It was put to a vote on Patreon and while it was close, in the end, a podcast about the McDonald’s Roast Beef Sandwich triumphed. I was surprised that this subject won the vote, but I am glad it did. I love talking about fast food and McDonald’s history is of great interest to me.
I begin by talking about how fast food was an important part of my childhood. Not just as an affordable treat for the entire family, but also as a way to bond with my Mother over stories of places she ate in her youth. Then I move onto the meat of the episode.
I discuss the history of roast beef sandwiches as fast food, the birth of the Filet-O-Fish & Big Mac, and finally the rise of Roast Beef at McDonald’s and its rapid fall. It might be silly, but I wonder how history might be different if Roast Beef had worked out. Would they have buried Arby’s? Would burgers still be the top food on the menu? We can only speculate.
Show Notes
I would suggest two books if you want to learn more about McDonald’s, McDonald’s: Behind The Arches and Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald’s.
Here is the commercial for the Roast Beef Sandwich from 1968.
For some reason, I love that an accountant sunk this sandwich.
I tried to find any info about Arby’s reaction at the time to the rise and fall of the sandwich, but couldn’t find anything.
