It was put to a vote on Patreon and while it was close, in the end, a podcast about the McDonald’s Roast Beef Sandwich triumphed. I was surprised that this subject won the vote, but I am glad it did. I love talking about fast food and McDonald’s history is of great interest to me.

I begin by talking about how fast food was an important part of my childhood. Not just as an affordable treat for the entire family, but also as a way to bond with my Mother over stories of places she ate in her youth. Then I move onto the meat of the episode.

I discuss the history of roast beef sandwiches as fast food, the birth of the Filet-O-Fish & Big Mac, and finally the rise of Roast Beef at McDonald’s and its rapid fall. It might be silly, but I wonder how history might be different if Roast Beef had worked out. Would they have buried Arby’s? Would burgers still be the top food on the menu? We can only speculate.

This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT PATREON

Show Notes