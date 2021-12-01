Retroist McDonald’s Breakfast Podcast
We did some voting on Patreon for which episode would be the next supporter-only podcast. To no one’s surprise, another fast food topic dominated the voting, and McDonald’s Breakfast won.
I start off talking about my early experiences with fast food breakfast and how one McDonald’s breakfast item became a family tradition. It’s amazing that such a big part of McDonald’s menu took so long to develop, but the planning around it helped with its longevity.
I talk about the birth of new items at McDonald’s and reference both the Big Mac and Roast Beef sandwiches. Then I discuss the person who grew McDonald’s into the company we know, Fred Turner.
Breakfast food is special. I am not sure why, but it feels more special than other meal foods. In all its amazing forms, I hope you enjoy and celebrate it with the people around you.
I love the breakfast biscuit, but those McGriddles are excellent as well.
Fred Turner should be more of a household name. He might be the “Founder” but he is the architect of the McDonald’s of the restaurant we all grew up with.
I wish McDonald’s did more regional food in the United States. A few options exist, but I think they could find options for every state and it would be exciting.
I had more audio in this episode, mostly commercials, but I took about 3 minutes out.
Removed some details about food I ate in other countries at McDonald’s. Didn’t feel needed.
