We did some voting on Patreon for which episode would be the next supporter-only podcast. To no one’s surprise, another fast food topic dominated the voting, and McDonald’s Breakfast won.

I start off talking about my early experiences with fast food breakfast and how one McDonald’s breakfast item became a family tradition. It’s amazing that such a big part of McDonald’s menu took so long to develop, but the planning around it helped with its longevity.

I talk about the birth of new items at McDonald’s and reference both the Big Mac and Roast Beef sandwiches. Then I discuss the person who grew McDonald’s into the company we know, Fred Turner.

Breakfast food is special. I am not sure why, but it feels more special than other meal foods. In all its amazing forms, I hope you enjoy and celebrate it with the people around you.

