Retroist GI: Joe Cobra Strike Podcast
While recording my most recent GI Joe series of podcasts, I kept dancing around a subject I wanted to talk about, the Atari 2600 game, GI Joe: Cobra Strike. Instead of trying to cram it into another episode, I decided I would record it as an episode for supporters on Patreon.
I start off talking about how I got the game for my birthday. I was so excited about the acquisition that I didn’t really understand how the game could be played. It was only that evening, after reading the manual, that I discovered the game’s innovative capabilities.
Then I moved onto the game itself. I discuss game play, speculate on its designers, read through the manual, speak some German badly, and puzzle over the commercial.
This is one of those games, like Warlords, Combat, and Frogs and Flies, that is best played with multiple people. But if you don’t have a few pals you can draft for a game, its still interesting enough to try solo.
This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.
Show Notes
This is the fifth of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
No one voted on this one, I just thought it would be fun.
I have also been released lots of scans and audio bonus tracks with other episodes, this is the third full episode that was chosen by voting.
The next Supporter Episode will be about McDonald’s Breakfast.
Voting will start up soon for the next Supporter Episode. This vote should be a tough one.
You can play this and many other Atari games on the Internet Archive, right on your browser. What an age we live in.
I tried finding out more about this game’s designer, but game up empty-handed. Its amazing how many stories are missing from the world.
Its a shorter episode than what I have been putting out there.
Strategy section removed, it was only about a minute but it wasn’t all that useful after I had described gameplay.
Music as always is by Peachy. Normal stuff below the story, outro and theme song.