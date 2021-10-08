While recording my most recent GI Joe series of podcasts, I kept dancing around a subject I wanted to talk about, the Atari 2600 game, GI Joe: Cobra Strike. Instead of trying to cram it into another episode, I decided I would record it as an episode for supporters on Patreon.

I start off talking about how I got the game for my birthday. I was so excited about the acquisition that I didn’t really understand how the game could be played. It was only that evening, after reading the manual, that I discovered the game’s innovative capabilities.

Then I moved onto the game itself. I discuss game play, speculate on its designers, read through the manual, speak some German badly, and puzzle over the commercial.

This is one of those games, like Warlords, Combat, and Frogs and Flies, that is best played with multiple people. But if you don’t have a few pals you can draft for a game, its still interesting enough to try solo.

