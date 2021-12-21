‘Tis the season and to help everyone get into a festive mood I decided to do a commercial podcast. Instead of general retro Christmas advertising, I decided to focus on Christmas-themed fast-food advertising.

I start off talking about some of my earliest memories of appreciating commercials recorded on VHS. It changed how I recorded TV shows and gave me a hobby I still enjoy to this day.

Then I moved onto the commercials themselves. You will hear various fast food restaurants represented including, KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, and many more.

I did my best to clean up the audio on each show, so it should be a slightly better experience from the audio you will find online for these ads.

I can’t help but associate advertising with the holiday seasons, and it gets me into the mood to celebrate. I hope it has the same effect on you.

This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT PATREON

Show Notes