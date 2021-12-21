Retroist Christmas Fast Food Commercials Podcast
‘Tis the season and to help everyone get into a festive mood I decided to do a commercial podcast. Instead of general retro Christmas advertising, I decided to focus on Christmas-themed fast-food advertising.
I start off talking about some of my earliest memories of appreciating commercials recorded on VHS. It changed how I recorded TV shows and gave me a hobby I still enjoy to this day.
Then I moved onto the commercials themselves. You will hear various fast food restaurants represented including, KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, and many more.
I did my best to clean up the audio on each show, so it should be a slightly better experience from the audio you will find online for these ads.
I can’t help but associate advertising with the holiday seasons, and it gets me into the mood to celebrate. I hope it has the same effect on you.
This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.
Show Notes
This is the ninth of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
This was not an episode we voted on, but I get a lot of questions about the commercial special I have done, so I thought people might enjoy this before Christmas.
I tried to find some other December holiday themed shows, I thought that would be nice, but Christmas really dominates fast food advertising. Not much room for anything else?
A lot of really poor audio out there since most of these were taped off television, usually poorly. Still, I think I get an enjoyable cross-section.
I initially was going to use the story here on the Family Ties podcast that never saw the light of day. Glad I could use it here.
The McDonald’s commercials are by far my favorite, but I have a soft spot for Carvel.
Music as always is by Peachy. Normal stuff below the story, outro and theme song.