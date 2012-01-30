I received a real treat this weekend from Team Retroist member Sean Hartter. A vision of The Retroist as an anthology book. Sean has been doing some quality book pieces lately including a cover for Doug’s upcoming book, Arcadian.

I wonder what the stories in this book are like? Stories of growing up in the 1940s and 1950s? Discussions about finds on the local libraries microfiche? Well whatever it had in it, for 35 cents, it is a bargain I am sure.

Ahhh, to have such a history. Thanks Sean.

[via] Sean Hartter