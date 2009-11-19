Want to be the hit of the holiday party this year? Pick up a sweet pair of these retro sterling silver Space Invader Cufflinks by Kai Zaunick. The handcrafted cufflinks are made of 925-Sterling silver and measure 0.625 inches by 0.5 inches. What effect will they have on you?

Increased popularity as people wonder if you traveled from the past in your DeLorean to the party? You will finally get that raise you have been after when you strike up a conversation with your boss who has great memories of his first kiss by the light of a Space Invaders game at his local arcade in 1981?

So what’s the delay? Pick up a set today.

About the designer

Kai Zaunick, originally from Germany, was in search for a counter balance for his dayjob as a programmer … something that would drag him away from the world of code lines and numbers and allow him to create something real outside a computer screen.

The solution: Jewelry! The idea of working with precious metals, transforming them with his own hands into design objects, sounded interesting enough to make him start exploring this ancient craft. Learning from the best master jewelers, Kai got to know all the steps involved in jewelry making. Three years ago he opened his studio and began designing his first collection. After a year of hard work, his jewelry appeared in various national fashion magazines. Rapidly the demand grew and the studio had to be expanded.

Kai’s collections are diverse, representing an authentic approach to today’s fashion and reinterpreting classic themes, but common characteristics running through all his work are quality, perfection, and attention to detail.