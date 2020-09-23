A few years ago on the old Retroist forums, we had a debate about Golden Grahams. Some people insisted that Golden Grahams had changed their formula and that the new Grahams weren’t as good.

Things went back and forth with people posting photos of ingredients and boxes. Yet in the end, no one seemed convinced. Now years after that discussion raged, General Mills has put the argument to rest. They had changed the recipe about eight years ago and now they were bringing back the original as Retro Recipe Golden Grahams.

Unsurprisingly they aren’t appealing to 2012 nostalgia to sell the old-style Grahams, but are instead hearkening back to everyone’s favorite golden years, the Eighties. Clearly, on the box, everything is about the Eighties, save for the box design itself, which still uses the modern Golden Grahams branding with some “remember this” stuff to read on the back and the Retro Recipe call out emblazoned on the front.

I was excited to hear about these and more excited to see them well stocked in stores in both “regular” and “family size.” Right now they are only selling the Retro Recipe, which makes me wonder if they do not intend to go back to the updated recipe anytime soon? I picked up a few boxes just in case.

Pouring myself a bowl, I couldn’t detect anything visually different about the Retro Recipe. More importantly, when I tasted it, I couldn’t really tell the difference.

I do have some non-Retro Recipe Golden Grahams still in my cabinet, so I did a taste test. Side by side, I could detect a difference, but it was subtle. Once both Grahams were soaked in milk, the differences quickly evaporated.

The Retro Recipe does seem to have less of an aftertaste from the new recipe Golden Grahams, which makes eating them as a snack a lot more pleasant.

I am happy that they brought the honey back to Golden Grahams. It is always nice when a flavor you love continues to stay familiar. That said, the food science people who updated the recipe did a very good job when they removed the honey. Either that or it wasn’t that important. Also, note on the box that this recipe was “inspired” by the Eighties version, so it is still not the original recipe. Whatever the case, I already ate half this box, so I guess I think they are pretty great.

What I don’t think is great is the box. The Retro Recipe tagline is eye-catching, but what would have been more retro is an Eighties style box. They have revived it before, I am not sure why not now, it would double the reasons we have for picking up a box.

Retro Recipe Golden Grahams is a nice surprise moving into the fall season. They remind me of going back to school and the promise of new Saturday Morning cartoons. Is the difference big? Not really, but they continue to be delicious and these prove that in any form, it is still my favorite cereal.