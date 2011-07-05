I have been a lifelong fan of White Castles. So the concept of the slider burger has always appealed to me. In the late 1980s, Burger King got on the mini-burger wagon releasing a set of mini-burgers called the Burger King Buddy which was sold in threes as the Burger King Bundle. My friends and I loved them and here is why.

We had a Burger King right across the street from an arcade we liked to visit. So we went there a lot and I loved Burger King’s burgers and got to know the staff pretty well.

Now we were never a big fan of the fries, so one day my friend orders a combo meal and jokingly asks if he could get a bundle instead of fries. The guy behind the register says okay and our new favorite combo meal was born, the double cheeseburger with the side of mini-cheeseburgers.

We could only get it with that one guy at the register, so if I remember right we could only do it on Saturday nights, but oh what a wonderful night. Just thinking about it makes me feel as happy as the people in this commercial appear to be.

The mini-burger concept refuses to die at BK, with things like the Burger Shot and Burger Packs lingering on the menu, but no matter how often they relaunch or rebrand them, they never had the same impact as that original 3 pack release.