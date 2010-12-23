As a person who is constantly tethered to my computer, I find that I am constantly trying to find audio to fill my ears while I code and/or write each day. I usually have a playlist of either music or old time radio running, but just this week I started using Radio? Sure! and I could not be happier. The slim program, which is Windows only right now, is pretty minimalist, but I find that to be part of its charm.

With Radio? Sure! you get a list of 16000 radio stations in all manner of languages and genres. You just start typing to sort and click on the station to connect. I feel like a young kid trying to pick up radio signals being broadcast from the swamps around my house, but instead of static that I got back then, I instead get a clear digital signal 99% of the time.

The program is free (windows only right now) and a whole lot of fun, so if you enjoy this sort of thing, please do give it a shot.

