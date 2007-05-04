I just wanted to add to my earlier Quantum Link for the Commodore 64 with this scan of the special introductory offer I just found. Felt I needed to post it for completeness sake. Don’t even try and use my special offer number or I will hunt you down like the dog that you are!

What is Quantumlink?

Quantumlink is an exciting new service which will help you get much, much more out of you Commodore computer. With QuantumLink, you can preview popular software, access, and keep free programs, exchanges messages with computer experts, chat with new friends, play game with other subscribers around the country, and more.

QuantumLink has been designed specially for Commodore oweners, so the services are useful, easy to use , and affordable.

Here How to get your Special Offer:

Everything needed to use QuantumLink is included in this kid. To take advantage of this special offer: