I almost hate to write this post, but the time has come. If you follow me on social media, you might notice that every once in a while I post an ad for Kraft Potato Fudge. It is one of my favorite ads to post and it also fake.

Why do I enjoy posting it? Primarily because I think it is a funny ad. But also because I want to live in a world where Potato Fudge is a real thing. An alternative history where parents were so desperate to get kids to eat spuds, they would slather them in fudge.

Alas, we do not live in that world. But each time I post this faux ad, I see people reacting and believing that we do.

This has usually made me smile, and I always figured what is the harm. But after some emails and messages with people during my last post, I started to realize how seriously people can take this misinformation. This is making me feel bad, so I am going to stop posting it.

I should not be surprised that the rest of the world also wants to believe in Potato Fudge. They will overlook details on the ad that are kind of jokey or just “off” looking. (That kid’s face is just a brilliant addition to the original ad!) Who can blame them really. The world would be a lot more magical if Kraft Potato Fudge were a real thing.

Now, I know I will get some emails from people asking me, how can I prove it is a fake. Well here is the original Cheez Whiz ad that this ad is a Photoshopped version of.

Cheez Whiz Ad Potato Fudge is based upon

For those of you out there who are saying, “No, potato fudge is real, I have had it.” You are probably referring to the fudge that is made with mashed potatoes. You can find lots of recipes for it online. From what I understand, it tastes just like regular old fudge. It just has a slightly different consistency. Here is an ad for the fudge I found online from C&H.

Recipe for REAL Potato Fudge

I hope I didn’t ruin many people’s day by posting this. We have had lots of crazy products over the years that actually existed to make us look back and laugh.

Who is the brilliant comedy mind behind this creation? It was done by the very talented Cris Shapan, who continues to put out new work on a daily basis that makes the internet a more enjoyable place.

Also, I just want to add, this is the internet, and for some weird reason, I could be making this entire thing up as well.

Maybe Potato Fudge does exist, but I am just trying to throw you off its trail. Perhaps I am using it to popularize my fake C&H Potato Fudge recipe? Or what if my Mother was the inventor of it, and it has been a family shame or we are wrapped up in long-term court battle? Even better, maybe I am just trying to fool the world into thinking that something called “Cheez Whiz” actually existed.

You just never know nowadays.