As a kid, I loved The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show. The show ran from 1979-1981 and featured the comic adventures of the stretchiest superhero.

The show started off with Plastic Man teaming up with his sidekick Hula Hula and his girlfriend Penny to defeat bad people around the world. The show would change in 1980 with the addition of Baby Plas and an entire Plastic Family. I was always more of a fan of the Original Plastic Man.

So I was very happy to hear that a DVD box set of the first 35 episodes of the show (no Baby Plas) have been released on DVD. The DVDs include the following episodes:

01. The Weed

02. Wham-Bam! Beware of the Clam!

03. The Horrible Half-Ape

04. The Minuscule Seven

05. Superstein

06. The Diabolical Doctor Dome

07. The Dangerous Doctor Dinosaur

08. Empire of Evil

09. The Maniacal Computerhead

10. Badladdin

11. Ghostfinger

12. The Kitty Katt Caper

13. The Terrible 5 + 1

14. Doctor Duplicator Strikes Again

15. Count Graffiti Meets Plastic Man

16. Plastic Mummy Meets Disco Mummy

17. Hugefoot

18. The Day the Ocean Disappeared

19. Sale of the Century

20. Dr. Irwin and Mr. Meteor

21. City of Ice

22. Moonraider

23. Honey Bee

24. The Corruptible Carrot Man

25. Dogmaster

26. Thunderman

27. Toyman

28. The Spider Takes A Bride

29. Highbrow

30. The Hippotist

31. The Colossal Crime Of Commodore Peril

32. Joggernaut

33. Plastic Man Meets Plastic Ape

34. The Crime Costume Caper

35. The Royal Gargoyle Foil

The box set also contains a “Stretch Your Plastic Man Knowledge with a Plas-tastic Retrospective” featurette and a real treat, the unaired Pilot Episode of the show.

This early Plas stuff is not exactly on par with a cartoon classic like Scooby-Doo, but it is close. It has great stories, great characters, and nice animations. So what are you waiting for? Pick up a copy of Plastic Man – The Complete Collection, jump on the Plastijet, and enjoy.