Warm earth music for plants and the people who love them.

Like many people, when I was growing up, my early music experiences were shaped by my parent’s record collection. I am happy to say that while my family had pretty standard old-school taste in music, they also had some oddities. One of the records that instantly intrigued me was Plantasia by Mort Garson. Released in 1976, Plantasia was:

I had been intrigued by music for plants since seeing an episode of In Search Of that postulated that plants were more sensitive than we thought. Someone in my family must have felt the same way, I am guessing my father since he bought this album. Unfortunately, based on the condition of our house plants, I am not so sure that plants respond to music. That or they just don’t like Plantasia.

I, on the other hand, loved it. Many a day while doing some hobby, I would put this on in the background. It was relaxing electronic music that just spoke to me. Who knows, maybe I am a part plant? Oh, maybe that is the reason my family bought this album?! It is amazing what family secrets reveal themselves when you start considering your past.

Here is a tracklisting of what you will hear when you fire up Plantasia. “Concerto for Philodendron & Pothos” is a particularly inspired piece of music.

Plantasia

Symphony For A Spider Plant

Baby’s Tears Blues

Ode To An African Violet

Concerto For Philodendron & Pothos

Rhapsody In Green

Swingin’ Spathiphyllums

You Don’t Have To Walk A Begonia

A Mellow Mood For Maidenhair

Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant

Mort Garson was an early pioneer in electronic based music. He made several albums in the sixties and seventies that featured the Moog synthesizer. All of which I suggest you check out. Especially if you are a fan of the Exotica genre of music. As his career developed he would work on music for TV and film, including multiple games shows and Beware! The Blob. He has also been referenced by modern musicians as an influence. Perhaps most recently in the music of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Garson passed away in 2006, but if you want to learn more about him, you should check out this interview released in 2006. Fortunately, his music still lives on and will continue to relax and inspire both people and plants for years to come.