I lose all objectivity when it comes to Crystal Pepsi, or as we used to call it “Crystal P.” To me, and my close circle of friends, it was an exaggerated big deal. We drank and celebrated this clear cola and somehow were never tainted by any backlash.

So while others might roll their eyes at Pizza Hut boasting about selling Crystal Pepsi, we did not. Instead, this was just another reason for us to get pizza from the Hut.

In this offer which ran in 1992/1993, we see Pizza Hut bragging on having Crystal Pepsi. A product, their pizza rival, Domino’s does not carry. The commercial is wonderfully optimistic, with pizza patrons calling to order pizza contingent on Pizza Hut or Domino’s having Crystal Pepsi to accompany it.

Naturally, the professional and polite staff at Pizza Hut, not only have Crystal Pepsi, they will give it to you for free with the purchase of two 1-topping pizzas. All for the low price of $11.99. A compelling deal indeed. Why can they do it for such a low price?

Well, it appears to me that not only does Pizza Hut have Crystal Pepsi, they have so much of it they don’t know where to put it. Placing random bottles on shelves and counters to meet the demands of a crystal beverage thirsty public.

Meanwhile across town. In I imagine, the worst part of town, the irreverent and disrespectful staff at Domino’s have no Crystal Pepsi to offer their patrons. You would think that would cause them to be contrite, prepared with a quality offer of a fine Coke product? Not these Domino’s employees. At best they can only mumble a “no,” and at worst they outright mock the caller.

It is all a lot of fun and a perfect encapsulation of the ongoing Cola War that has now mixed into the burgeoning Pizza War.

Specific dates for this particular offer escape me right now, but I this it ran during the summer/spring at least. I recall going to a Pizza Hut with a friend’s family and for some reason, we ate the pizza standing around the car in the parking lot. We were all pretty excited to crack open the 2 liter of Crystal Pepsi, but drinking it warm out of paper cups really cut into our enjoyment. I guess we got one of those warm bottles they stored on the counter.

Watch this magnificent Pizza Hut has Crystal Pepsi Commercial

