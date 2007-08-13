In the 1980s the Cola War was raging. Coke was on the defense and Pepsi pulled in a bevy of A-Listers to remind you to drink Pepsi. After all, Pepsi was the Choice of a New Generation, and who better to represent the new generation then Madonna, Michael J. Fox, and Don Johnson?

Pepsi and Miami Vice

What happens when you put Glenn Fry and Don Johnson in the same car under a neon sky? Today? Nothing. But in the 1980s you got magic. This Pepsi Commercial, much like Miami Vice is high on style and light on substance. Don and Glenn tool around town Miami, listening to Glenn, flirting with the ladies, and of course, drinking Pepsi.

What I don’t understand is how they could be listening to the music for 30 seconds before Glenn Fry realizes he is listening to his own song. Maybe he was confused because it was a butchered so badly to include Pepsi lyrics?

Like a Pepsi..I mean Prayer

I know you might find this hard to believe, but there was a time when Madonna would push almost any product to make a buck. At least here she is pushing a quality product. This was billed as a big event. See Madonna’s newest video as part of a Pepsi commercial

Another thing that is hard to believe? Those music videos were ever this popular. But the 80s (even the late 1980s) were a weird time. When you watch this video keep in mind how this song is supposed to be about something spiritual or something. So the Pepsi tie-in makes perfect sense.

Its the choice of a spiritually enlightened and reality confused generation.

Copy me a Pepsi with Michael J. Fox

This commercial starring Michael J Fox is actually pretty creative. Michael wants a Pepsi. He is a celeb and magical things happen to celebs. All they need to do is fold a piece of paper and *Floop-de-doo** instant Pepsi!

Bonus – Burger King stinger at the end of this commercial. Back in the day when BK served Pepsi and the world was ruled by a cabal of evil red dragons.

David Bowie and Tina Turner

I want to find something funny to say about this commercial, but I can’t. David Bowie and Tina Turner together is wonderful and it makes me want to dance AND drink Pepsi.

Bonus Pepsi Free Commercial

I hear you can get your Pepsi Free at Augsbury Mini Mart! So I go in and here is the exchange….

I can’t give you anything free kid.

Well then how about a Tab?

Not until you order something!

OK just give me something without sugar.