My family ate Jif peanut butter when I was a kid and to this day I still buy Jif. I have a jar of creamy in my kitchen cabinet right now, just waiting to be converted into peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Brand loyalty though wasn’t easy for my mother to instill in me because I love advertising characters and every time we walked down the peanut butter aisle as a kid, my eyes were drawn straight to Peter Pan Peanut Butter. Just like I still cannot stop and look at Donald Duck OJ nowadays, even though I know I will buy Tropicana.