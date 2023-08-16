When I was younger, I was really into activity books. They were a blend of coloring books and games, making them a cool way to have fun. And back in the 80s, there were a bunch of these activity books that featured characters everyone loved.

Now, you might be wondering why activity books were such a hit. Well, let's break it down. Think about coloring books, with all those pages filled with outlines just begging for a splash of color. And then there were games and puzzle books – the kind that could keep you entertained for hours. Combine these two wonders, and you've got yourself an activity book.

But hold on, it gets better. Back in the 80s, these activity books hooked up with some of the coolest characters around. The ones that were on our TV & movie screens, in the arcades, and all over our lunchboxes. One company that got in early on licensing these characters was Whitman Publishing. They were the masters of this activity book universe.

Now, you might be asking, "Who's Whitman?" They're an American book company that started a long time ago, printing books for the kids. And by the 1930s, they got a big boost when they teamed up with none other than Walt Disney. As you might guess, getting to use licensed Disney characters was a huge boost to the company, and they would ride a wave of character licensing for decades afterward.

If you didn’t have activity books when you were a kid, you should know they weren't just about coloring and mazes. They were like a mix of everything awesome. Puzzles, recipes, papercraft, word finds, and even riddles – they had it all. And as I said earlier, it didn't hurt that you could always turn to coloring after you tackled everything else.

Let me tell you about two of my favorite activity books. They were Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man activity books from 1982. Why would a kid pick these out of all the choices at the store? Besides the obvious power of Pac-Man Fever, they had great covers – Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man are there, along with Baby Pac (see above). Instantly recognizable and fun!

Inside these books, there's a bunch of stuff to do. You've got mazes, puzzles, word searches, riddles, coloring pages – you name it. And almost without fail, even the non-coloring activities sometimes had space for you to add your own touch.

Unlike a storybook, these activity books didn't have a continuous plot. Each page was its own thing, which was great because I'd spend quite a bit of time on each activity. I'd go back to a maze or puzzle later just to color it in.

Now, let's check out what these books have to offer. Starting with Pac-Man, there are some awesome coloring pages. Pac-Man in silly situations with ghosts, like Cowboy Pac-Man – that one's a favorite of mine.

For those into crafts, there's a "Button Bonanza" page. You color these cool emblems, cut them out, and glue them onto heavy paper to make arcade-worthy buttons. They even throw in a ghost bookmark.

And speaking of crafts, you can make a little handheld Pac-Man called the Pac-Grabber. It's a papercraft project, fold it up, and you've got your own Pac-Man. The Ms. Pac-Man book also has one.

They even have a section with instructions on carving Pac-Man and a ghost into a potato to make a stamper. I gave it a shot as a kid, but let's just say the results weren't exactly masterpiece-worthy.

Then there is this weird page with a ghost named Winky in a “Doom Dungeon.” In a odd twist, Winky wasn't an original ghost, but showed up in a 2017 game called Pac-Man Pop. It just seems to be a random creative decision that landed this particular ghost in the page of this eighties book, decades before actually appearing in a Pac game. Guess she was locked in the Doom Dungeon all that time.

Oh, and there's a recipe section – all kid-friendly stuff. My favorites are Ghostly Shivers, which are cookies with ice cream and the Energy Dots, which are basically carrot circles. I like the Energy Dots not because I would have enjoyed eating them, but because they are what I would have been capable of making.

Now, shifting to the Ms. Pac-Man book, the first page has her on vacation – poolside, oceanside, and ready for a cruise, all at the same time. She always does everything to the fullest. Watch out for that sneaky ghost, Ms. Pac-Man!

There's this two-player game called Munch Game, where you take turns filling in dots in a maze. It's got a bit of strategy to it, which makes it more interesting than you'd expect. I think this concept could be made larger and even more players added.

You even get cut-out signs to hang on your door. Usually, when you have signs that you hang on your door, they say things like, “Keep Out!” or “Do Not Disturb.” I'm not entirely sure what message they're trying to convey with these, but they're pretty amusing. I especially like Ms. Pac-Man sporting the fruit hat.

And they haven't forgotten Baby Pac! There's a cute illustration of the stork delivering the little dot-eating bundle. Is that supposed to be New York City in the background? Does the Pac Family live in New Jersey??

Now, while the Pac-Man book had some strange dungeon stuff, Ms. Pac-Man's book has her about to chow down on a ghost in a hot dog bun. The happy ghost in the hot dog stand is way too smiley for the situation. Did he sell the ghost in the bun? Just happy to watch the ghost get eaten?

If you're looking to expand your collection or start a new one, these activity books are worth checking out. They are available with so many different themes and characters, and they won't break the bank, especially if you're up for some pre-loved ones. They're like time capsules of awesome, giving you a peek into the pop culture of the past. Go on, give 'em a shot – you won't be disappointed.