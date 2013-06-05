UPDATE: You can now order shirts here.

Good news for the fans of the site who have been asking me for a Retroist t-shirt or were interested when I made the post last week. The shirts are in! I was not sure what to do for a shirt, I wanted it to say Retroist on it somewhere, but I also wanted it to look kind of retro. So I combined two of my favorite t-shirts. The classic DEVO t-shirt and the Monster Squad Stephen King Rules T-shirt into one simple design.

To get an idea of what it sort of looks like on a human/emoticon hybrid, here is a mock-up of it. Placement varies slightly, but you get the idea.

The shirts cost $15 each and that includes shipping and all that jazz.

The shirts are Port and Company black 100% preshrunk cotton. Now it is a small batch, so supplies are limited and I am doing shipping and all that myself. So in order to make sure I don’t get an order for a size that I already sent out, I will take orders via email (retro). If in the email please include:

– How many shirts you would like.

– The size of those shirts.

After I confirm I have the shirt in the size you want, I will email you a follow-up with how to pay via paypal. The only online payment method that looks useful to me now is PayPal and I am only shipping within the United States. Of course, if you have some other ideas or methods (or insights into affordable International Shipping), feel free to email them to me.

Has anyone used Amazon Payments? That is the other service I am looking at.

I appreciate everyone’s patience while I got these made. I hope they are something you would like and I look forward to seeing pics of people sporting them.