As most Night Court fans will tell you, Season 3 is when the show really begins to hit its stride. It sure is sad that Selma Diamond passed away, but her replacement Florence Halop does a great job. As a fan, you might remember that this is the season that introduces Christine, who in my opinion was a much better character than her predecessor Billy.

What else starts here? Dan starts to take on dimensions, John Astin starts showing up regularly as Harry’s “crazy” father/stepfather, and we get to meet Mac’s wife, Quan Le.

Here is the official release synopsis:

This season, life in Judge Harry Stone’s court starts with a tear (as the gang says farewell to Selma) and a horselaugh (as they welcome wiseacre Flo to the municipal menagerie). And it’s all fun from there in 22 absurdly hilarious episodes as Harry and his staff (including another newcomer, Legal Aid attorney Christine Sullivan) contend with New York’s zaniest nuts and dolts: the usual winos, weirdos, hookers and con artists, plus an orangutan, a rock star, a man from Saturn and a gorgeous witch who has Harry under her spell. The 3-Disc Set of Season 3 ends on a dark and stormy night, when four expectant moms fulfill their expectations with the panic-stricken assistance of the whole Night Court crew. Lullaby and good Night Court!

This is great classic television. I like it so much that I am having a Contest Giveaway of this season, so make sure you enter. If you don’t win, don’t fret. You can always pick up a copy of your very own on Amazon.

Night Court the Complete 3rd Season on DVD [@] Amazon