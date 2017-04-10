When Hostess fell apart a few years ago, I stocked up on my favorite snack cakes. The one I could not get my hands on was the Chocodile. Which sadly happened to be the one snack cake I had the strongest feelings for. Now, I was happy to see Hostess reform and I have enjoyed their relaunched products for the most part. Still, the Chocodile they released was lackluster. So I was very happy to be at the store last night and see something labeled as a New Improved Chocodile (Fudge Covered Twinkies) on the shelf.

As you can see from the above photo, it looks like a Chocodile, but so did the other ones. This is all about taste. So I grabbed my prize and skipped home happily and poured myself a glass of milk before cracking these open.

The results were quite satisfying. Labeling them as fudge covered Twinkies is accurate. The New Improved Chocodile has a nice thick coating of chocolate. Much greater than the one they relaunched and maybe even thicker than the original. The taste is right on. Nice chocolatey taste combines well with the spongy cake and cream filling to make every bite satisfying. What is especially nice is that the coating adds to the Twinkie, a snack cake I adored growing up, but am currently struggling with because of the updated recipe.

So is the New Improved Chocodile actually new and improved? More importantly which old Chocodile is it actually improving on? I would have to say both. Some might argue with me, but I think Hostess nailed this new Chocodile and I am pleased as punch with results. Now they just need drop Twinkie from the name and bring back Chauncey Chocodile.

Watch this classic commercial featuring Chauncey Chocodile